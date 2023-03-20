Taylor Swift’s parents recreated her Fearless guitar using rhinestones and super glue

Taylor Swift has revealed that the sparkling recreation of her famed Fearless acoustic guitar she's using on her ongoing Eras stadium tour was decorated by her parents the day before the tour started.

The songwriter and performer shared a clip on Instagram Stories on Thursday (March 16), ahead of the tour's first date in Arizona, with the text:

“Was my Eras tour Crystallized Fearless guitar made by: A) Artisans and finely trained craftsmen B) A professional musical instrument manufacturer C) My parents with super glue and a free afternoon”

The next image displayed in the post shows her parents hands laying out a ‘13’ in rhinestones and the text, “It's not not C”. The 13 is a reference to Swift’s lucky number (opens in new tab).

The instrument recreates a Taylor acoustic guitar used by the singer-songwriter during her 2009 tour in support of Fearless. Her current run, the Eras tour, revisits each album in Swift’s catalogue, including Fearless.

The tour was initially devised as a way to perform the three albums that Swift released and promoted across a period that largely coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic – Lover, Folklore and Evermore. The scope was then expanded to encompass all of her recording eras, including last year’s Midnights.

Swift’s Eras run includes 52 sold-out US dates – its first show featured (opens in new tab) a mammoth three hour set, including 44 songs performed across 10 ‘acts’, each one channeling a different record.

While Swift doesn’t appear to have the original Fearless acoustic (or if she does, she’s not taking it out), she did pull out an old favorite in the shape of her custom Taylor Presentation Series acoustic.

That one features a Grand Auditorium body with a cutaway, alongside an AA-grade Hawaiian Koa top and custom ‘Taylor’ inlay artwork on the fretboard.