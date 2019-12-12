TC Electronic goes big on features with the new Flashback 2 Mini Delay and Hall of Fame 2 Mini Reverb

TC Electronic has introduced two new tiny tone boxes, the Flashback 2 Mini Delay and Hall of Fame 2 Mini Reverb.

In addition to their smaller sizes, both mini effect pedals also include pressure-sensitive MASH footswitches for real-time effect modification, TC’s TonePrint technology and selectable true or transparent buffered bypass.

Additionally, the HOF 2 Mini Reverb offers up room, cathedral and a new shimmer reverb, as well as algorithms ported from TC’s System 6000 processor.

The Flashback 2 Mini Delay, meanwhile, boasts selectable internal tap tempo and ultra-realistic tape, analog and digital delays, as well as a new crystal delay that employs the polyphonic octaver engine from TC’s Sub 'n' Up for “otherworldly” tones.

Furthermore, TC suggests that the Flashback 2 Mini can be converted into a dedicated chorus or flanger via some creative use of the TonePrint app.

For more information on both new pedals, head to TC Electronic.