TC Electronic promises to “inject the nectar of the Gods directly into your guitar sound” with the $59 Zeus Drive

TC Electronic have had a stellar 2021 to date, unveiling the new high-gain Magus Pro distortion pedal and downsized Skysurfer Mini reverb pedal thus far. Now, the pedal powerhouse has revealed a brand-new overdrive offering, the Zeus Drive.

Powered by a pair of 1N34A Germanium diodes, the Klon clone-y Zeus Drive boasts a dual concentric gain control, which progressively blends overdrive into the incoming clean signal whilst simultaneously increasing clipping. This results in what TC calls a “crystal-clear, amp-like touch and response”.

Other controls include a standard Volume, Treble – which allows the player to dial in high-frequency content without thinning the lows – and a FAT switch, which increases bass frequencies and fattens up the low-end.

Internally, the pedal steps up the player's 9V DC voltage for an increase in dynamic range, and there's also a DIP switch, which flicks between true bypass and high-quality discreet buffered bypass.

Housed in a compact chassis, the Zeus Drive also sports top-mounted jacks for preservation of pedalboard real estate.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: TC Electronic) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: TC Electronic) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: TC Electronic) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: TC Electronic)

Says TC Electronic: "Zeus Drive has arrived direct from the heavens. With its highly sought-after overdrive boost circuit, this golden chalice among overdrive pedals has a luxurious warm tone and quite an astonishing dynamic response, injecting the nectar of the Gods directly into your guitar sound."

The Zeus Drive is available now for $59. For more information, head to TC Electronic.