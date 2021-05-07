TC Electronic launches high-gain Magus Pro distortion pedal

TC Electronic has announced a brand-new high-gain distortion pedal, the Magus Pro.

Chief among its features is an LM308 op-amp – as found in the most prized examples of the Pro Co Rat – which is known for generating smoother-sounding distortion due to its slow slew rate.

The company explains: “By keeping the slew rate slow, harsh unwanted harmonic overtones and interference are eliminated, leaving you with a smooth layer of pure distortion whilst cranking the gain.”

The stompbox also boasts three Rat-like operating modes: Classic, Turbo and Fat. Classic takes the player “to a world of oldskool, high gain, punchy mids and a gripping tight bottom end”, Turbo engages LED clipping diodes for greater headroom and less saturation, and Fat offers a low-end boost whilst re-shaping the upper mids.

Its control layout is otherwise pretty simple, with volume and gain knobs and a high-cut filter.

TC Electronic also touts the pedals “effortless and lasting sustain”, suggesting it could be used as a solo boost due to its even harmonic resonance.

Other features include true bypass switching, a compact chassis and top-mounted jacks for conservation of pedalboard real estate.

The Magus Pro is available now for $59. For more information, head over to TC Electronic.