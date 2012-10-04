TesseracT Streaming New Single, "Nocturne"

After announcing the addition of vocalist Ashe O'Hara last week, British progressive metal band TesseracT are now streaming their new single — and first tune to feature O'Hara on vocals — online. Check out "Nocturne" below.

"We realize that the vocalist search seemed like it took a long time, but we wanted to make sure that we found someone who was a perfect fit both on stage and in the studio and Ashe is just that," said the band in an official statement. "We very much appreciate the patience and support our fans have shown us and look forward to the next TesseracT chapter."

O'Hara adds, "I have always been an admirer of their work so it's pretty awesome to be passed such a challenging flame. I am very aware of the anticipation and I am certainly feeling the weight of it; but I am equally excited for what shall be an amazing and shithot experience."

There's no word yet on when TesseracT will release their next album or EP.