Testament Launch Official YouTube Channel

Testament have officially hopped on the YouTube bandwagon and started their very own channel. Head here to watch classic Testament videos, including "Practice What You Preach," which also can be seen below.

Testament are finishing up work on their new album, The Dark Roots Of Earth, which is expected out this fall on Nuclear Blast Records.

The Dark Roots Of Earth is being produced by Andy Sneap, who has previously worked with Megadeth, Exodus, Arch Enemy, Nevermore and Machine Head, among others.

As previously reported, drummer Paul Bostaph was unable to take part in the new album recordings due to a "serious injury" but will rejoin Testament for future touring activities. Bostaph will be replaced on The Dark Roots Of Earth by Gene "The Atomic Clock" Hoglan (ex-Dark AngelL, ex-Strapping Young Lad, Fear Factory, Dethklok).

The follow up to 2008's The Formation Of Damnation will also feature a couple of guest appearances from Lamb of God drummer Chris Adler.