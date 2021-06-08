The Ampbot – the “most portable, powerful, plug-and-play guitar amp ever made” – launches on Kickstarter

A Kickstarter campaign has been launched to raise funding for the Ampbot – an ultra-compact guitar amp that its designer says is the “most portable, powerful, plug-and-play guitar amp ever made”.

Boasting a seriously streamlined design, the Ampbot doesn’t require an iOS or Android device to operate, and can function entirely independently of any third-party products – save an electric guitar, of course.

Despite its modest build, the powerful amp comes packed with a series of impressive appointments. Not only does the Ampbot boast an onboard three-light non-chromatic tuner system, it also comes equipped with five sound effects.

These include Clean, Chorus, Flanger, Metal and Wah effects, all of which can be heard in the video demos supplied on the Kickstarter page.

A built-in 5V USB lithium battery offers two hours of playtime and Bluetooth connection for playing along to backing tracks. The versatile design also means it can fit a range of electric guitar models, including Les Paul and Strat-style six-strings.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Ampbot / Kickstarter) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Ampbot / Kickstarter)

“For the first time ever guitarists and musicians will be able to enjoy a high quality portable amplifier that offers more than just loud sound,” says a statement on the Ampbot’s Kickstarter page. “The plug and play means you won’t need an iPhone to start playing and using it along with all the sound effects and high quality non-chromatic tuner.

“This iconic design provides easy access to all of the controls located on top of the speaker facing the user and full visibility of the three-light tuning system, along with the sound effect selected,” it continued. “It’s all at your fingertips… Just keep playing!”

At the time of writing, the Ampbot has raised $17,760 of a total goal of $25,000, with a further 31 days remaining to receive the necessary funding to put the amp into production.

By August, the brand hopes to have the first production run shipped, with the full line ready for shipping by September.

For more information, head over to the Ampbot's Kickstarter page.