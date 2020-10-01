The first snippet of AC/DC's very AC/DC-sounding new single, Shot in the Dark, is here

Over the past week, AC/DC have teased us with updated logos, reunited band photos and now, finally, our first taste of new music.

The band have released a 30-second video for the very AC/DC-sounding Shot in the Dark, featuring the reunited line-up of electric guitar player and leader Angus Young, singer Brian Johnson, drummer Phil Rudd, bassist Cliff Williams and rhythm guitarist Stevie Young.

It’s the first new music we’ve heard from them since 2014’s Rock or Bust, and it further stokes our anticipation for a brand new studio effort, with Louder Sound reporting that the album is rumored to be expected in November.

We expect more information to be released soon. In the meantime, why not take a minute to bone up on your knowledge of Back in Black, with Guitar World’s inside story of the biggest-selling rock album of all time.