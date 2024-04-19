“John Lennon said, ‘Girls don't play guitars’”: The Liverbirds, one of the world’s first all-female rock groups, recall their first meeting with The Beatles

By Janelle Borg
published

The trailblazing Liverpool group later wondered if Lennon’s jibes were intended to push them to make a success of the band

L-R Sylvia Saunders, Pamela Birch, Mary McGlory and Valerie Gell of Liverpool band The Liverbirds pose for a group portrait c 1964 in Hamburg
(Image credit: K & K Ulf Kruger OHG/Getty Images)

Founded in Liverpool in 1963, The Liverbirds are widely regarded as the UK’s first all-female rock group – a story documented in new book, The Liverbirds: Our Life in Britain's First Female Rock 'n' Roll Band.

In the autobiography, bassist/singer Mary McGlory and drummer Sylvia Saunders recount the time the band were introduced to The Beatles at The Cavern Club before the heyday of Beatlemania.

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.