The metal-friendly Ibanez RG450EXB is down to just $249 at Guitar Center in this mega Christmas deal

We’ve just uncovered a great guitar offer in the Guitar Center Holiday Deals sale , where you can grab the Ibanez RG450EXB for just $249, down from the original price of $399 . The RG450EXB is a heck of a guitar for metal players, particularly anyone looking to branch out above their beginners’ axe, as it packs in a lot of the same features of its more expensive brothers like the ultra-thin Wizard III neck and ergonomic shaping.

This is a limited time deal so it’s worth taking advantage now, especially if you’re looking for a gift for the guitar player in your life. The classic Ibanez RG style, with all the speed and potential for sonic mayhem that entails, for a crazy low price. What’s not to like?

The Ibanez RG450EXB is the perfect guitar for budding shredders and riff-meisters, packing in loads of neat design tricks designed to help you unlock your potential. And with such a big discount at Guitar Center for a limited time, it's well worth your attention. Color options are striking Yellow or Blue Metallic.

To guitarists, the Ibanez RG550 is metal royalty. It was also, until the recent reissue, not an easy guitar to find. And if you did find one, you’d need deep pockets to afford one. Thankfully, Ibanez is nothing if not well stocked in the RG department, and the Ibanez RG450EXB is a perfect example of what happens when brands make cost-effective versions of their more premium gear.

Made in Indonesia, the Ibanez RG450 features a Meranti body and thin Wizard III neck, so it’s as mobile and lightweight as they come. Two humbuckers at the bridge and neck allow for high gain riffs and solos, while the single coil in the middle position introduces a bit of tonal variation to things. For all its pointy angles and sharktooth inlays, this is a more versatile guitar than its perhaps given credit for.

Admittedly, at this price, you’re not going to get all the fancy trimmings and high-spec hardware you would on models higher up the range, but there’s still a lot to love about the Ibanez RG450.