“Benefit from the added soul of an analog spring”: Jack White has been on a lifelong quest for the perfect spring reverb pedal – so Third Man Hardware made one with the help of Anasounds

By
published

White's latest collaborative release has been nearly four years in the making, and combines three springs with a specially engineered built-in preamp

Third Man Hardware Anasounds La Grotte
(Image credit: Third Man Hardware/Anasounds)

Jack White’s Third Man Hardware has partnered with fellow effects firm Anasounds to produce the La Grotte spring reverb pedal, which will let players “benefit from the added soul of an analog spring”.

Over the years, Third Man Hardware has developed a reputation for masterminding some eccentric and unique stompboxes, many of which have been designed as part of cross-brand collaborations.

Image 1 of 4
Third Man Hardware Anasounds La Grotte
(Image credit: Third Man Hardware/Anasounds)

Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.