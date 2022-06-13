The Anasounds Full Story is a modular fuzz pedal with swappable Tone Cards containing 7 iconic Big Muff circuits

Full house: Anasound’s Tone Cards span some of the most iconic Big Muff builds

Anasounds Full Story
French effects firm Anasounds has announced the arrival of the Full Story fuzz pedal – a modular unit that offers a choice of seven swappable Big Muff variants via its Tone Cards system.

Players can open the wooden-topped enclosure and install their choice of two of the seven Big Muff variants in the available slots. 

Each card is a recreation of a classic Big Muff circuit and current options include the Triangle, Ram's Head, Black and Red, Op Amp, Civil War, Green Russian and Black Russian. Anasounds also says it hopes to make more available in due course. 

Once the pedal is closed up, operation is relatively simple. Simply hit the footswitch of the corresponding slot to engage the fuzz of your choice and the two channels can be stacked, or used independently. Tone-shaping controls include Out, Tone and Fuzz, with the lower row of mini-dials replicating those options for the secondary fuzz circuit.

In addition, there’s also a built-in germanium-based treble boost (think Dallas Rangemaster-style) module, which offers a choice of four different voicings. Like the two fuzz slots, this can be used independently or stacked (via the footswitch on the right).

Finally, the firm has tackled the potential impedance issues associated with germanium-based circuits by including a built-in pickup simulator, which should help to avoid unwanted noise in your chain.

The Full Story Collectors Edition, which includes the pedal and all seven Big Muff-style Tone Cards is available until July for a price of €399. It is currently sold-out when ordering direct from the manufacturer, but Anasounds says third party retailers will have some stock. 

Head to Anasounds (opens in new tab) for more information.

