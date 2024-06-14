“Co-written with my guitar wizard son”: Tom Morello announces his first-ever full-length solo rock album with single co-written with Roman Morello – who can “shred circles” around him

Tom Morello has announced he will release his first-ever solo rock album later this year – and it features a song co-written with his son, Roman.

Plenty of clips showcasing Morello Jr.'s electric guitar chops have emerged online in the past, with the Rage Against The Machine guitarist’s son proving on numerous occassions he’s a chip off the old block.

Indeed, Morello Sr. described watching his son nail Killing in the Name during a soundcheck as “one of my favorite memories”. The youngster has also shredded Mr Crowley with Jack Black on vocals.

Roman, according to his father, can even “shred circles” around him. Now, this new track will showcase his talents in an ever brighter light.

A post shared by Tom Morello (@tommorello) A photo posted by on

The song, called Soldier in the Army of Love, will be the debut single from the new album, dropping on June 28th.

Of the track, Morello says it was ”co-written with my guitar wizard son, Roman Morello, it’s a generational rock anthem from the Morello’s”.

It's not the first time Roman has featured on a recorded track. He joined forces with Jack Black and Nandi Bushell for the rabble-rousing climate change anthem, The Children Will Rise Up in 2021.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of his son's talents, Tom Morello told Rolling Stone in March last year: “I’ve been relegated to being the rhythm guitar player in my family now because my 11-year-old can shred circles around me.

“I’ve been inspired by him. He’s been writing some riffs, and I’ve been writing some riffs. It’s been fun.”

In just a couple of weeks, we’ll hopefully get to hear some of those riffs, when Soldier in the Army of Love releases.