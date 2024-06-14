“Co-written with my guitar wizard son”: Tom Morello announces his first-ever full-length solo rock album with single co-written with Roman Morello – who can “shred circles” around him

By
published

The Rage Against The Machine guitarist's first rock solo album releases later this year, and it will showcase the next generation of Morello shred

Tom Morello and Roman Morello
(Image credit: Tom Morello/Nandi Bushell YouTube)

Tom Morello has announced he will release his first-ever solo rock album later this year – and it features a song co-written with his son, Roman. 

Plenty of clips showcasing Morello Jr.'s electric guitar chops have emerged online in the past, with the Rage Against The Machine guitarist’s son proving on numerous occassions he’s a chip off the old block. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.