Tom Morello says his 12-year-old son “can shred circles” around him – watch Roman Morello tackle Ozzy Osbourne’s Mr. Crowley… with Jack Black on vocals

Tom Morello clearly knows how to host a party that spans the generations. The Rage Against the Machine guitarist celebrated his mother’s 100th birthday last weekend, organizing a star-studded birthday bash that saw the likes of Jack Black, Perry Farrell and the entire lineup of Rage Against the Machine gather to celebrate with the Morello family.

The highlight of the event was a cover of Mr Crowley, featuring Black – in a spiritual reprisal of his School of Rock role – fronting a group of 12 and 13 year-old musicians, including Morello’s son Roman on guitar.

The rest of Black’s band was completed by 13 year-old Yoyoka Soma (drums), Roya Feiz (bass) and Hugo Weiss (keys), and footage of their performance has now been shared online by Soma.

“What an amazing mom and what an amazing life,” says Black in his introduction. “You guys ready. I’m ready... How do we start?”

We’ve only got phone footage (and audio) to go on, but what follows is an objectively great performance of Ozzy Osbourne classic, with Roman doing a fine job handling Rhoads classically influenced shred leads – and even playing the closing sections behind his head. In a nod to his dad, he’s also wielding papa Morello’s signature Fender Soul Power Stratocaster.

Following the gig, Soma took to Instagram to post pictures with attendees and discuss the experience, writing:

“It was such a honor to be invited by Tom Morello, whom I adore, to join in the performance and celebrate Mary as a part of the band... Jack's vocals got us going like a scene from his movie, School of Rock. I love his singing and his character!”

Perhaps the ultimate compliment, however, came in an Instagram comment from Randy Rhoads’ sister, Kathy Rhoads D’Argenzio.

“Awesome,” wrote Rhoads D’Argenzio. “My brother would have loved this! Birthday wishes from the Rhoads family!”

As we reported earlier this year, Morello Sr. has previously said his son’s playing progress has left him sidelined when it comes to their jams at home.

“I’ve been relegated to being the rhythm guitar player in my family now,” Morello told Rolling Stone, back in March. “Because my 11-year-old can shred circles around me. I’ve been inspired by him. He’s been writing some riffs, and I’ve been writing some riffs. It’s been fun.”

Roman previously gave his lead guitar skills an airing – again with a cameo from Jack Black – when he recorded The Children Will Rise Up with Nandi Bushell back in 2021.