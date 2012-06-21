Tony Iommi, Ian Gillan Announce Details of WhoCares Album

After releasing a charity single last year, Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi and Deep Purple's Ian Gillan have announced the details of the upcoming debut album from their joint project, WhoCares.

The two-disc set will reportedly include two original WhoCares tracks, along with an unreleased Deep Purple jam; a track from Gillan's pre-Deep Purple band Repo Dep), two previously unreleased songs from Tony Iommi featuring Glenn Hughes and "obscure collaborations, B-sides lost on 7-inch." You can view the full track listing below.

WhoCares' debut album is due out July 13 via earMUSIC.

01. WhoCares "Out Of My Mind" (first time on an album)

Featuring Jon Lord, Linde Lindström (HIM), Jason Newsted (Metallica), Nicko McBrain (Iron Maiden)

02. Black Sabbath "Zero The Hero"

03. Ian Gillan feat. Iommi, Ian Paice and Roger Glover "Trashed"

04. M. Rakintzis feat. Ian Gillan "Get Away" (first release on a Gillan album, only released in Greece before)

05. Tony Iommi feat. Glenn Hughes "Slip Away" (first time on CD)

06. Gillan "Don’t Hold Me Back"

07. Ian Gillan "She Thinks It’s A Crime" (vinyl single B-side, first time on CD)

08. Repo Depo feat. Ian Gillan "Easy Come, Easy Go" (previously unreleased)

09. Deep Purple feat. Ronnie James Dio "Smoke On The Water" (live with the Royal Philaarmonic Orchestra)

CD2

01. WhoCares "Holy Water" (first time on an album)

Featuring Jon Lord, Linde Lindström (HIM), Jason Newsted (Metallica), Nicko McBrain (Iron Maiden)

02.Black Sabbath "Anno Mundi"

03. Tony Iommi feat. Glenn Hughes "Let it Down Easy" (first time on CD)

04. Ian Gillan "Hole in My Vest" (7" vinyl single B-side, first time on CD)

05. Gillan & Glover feat. Dr. John "Can’t Believe You Wanna Leave me"

06. Ian Gillan & The Javelins "Can I Get A Witness"

07. Garth Rockett & The Moonshiners aka IG "No Laughing in Heaven" (rare track)

08. Ian Gillan "When A Blind Man Cries" (Live at Absolute Radio, previously unreleased)

09. Deep Purple "Dick Pimple"