Reverb.com reveals the top-selling guitars on its platform in the last 90 days

Following new research conducted by Fender – which shows that 16 million Americans started playing guitar in the past two years – there's more data to show the guitar is thriving, this time from Reverb.com.

In addition to reporting the promising stats that there were more than 30 million searches on its site between January and February 2021 for acoustic and electric guitars, the online music marketplace has published a list of the top-selling guitar models of the last 90 days.

And while we aren't told the official sales numbers, the top five are, in order: the Fender Player Stratocaster, Fender Player Telecaster, Fender American Professional II Stratocaster, PRS Silver Sky John Mayer Signature and Squier Affinity Telecaster.

Fender or Fender-branded guitars remain popular in the remainder of the top 10, with the Squier Affinity Stratocaster at number seven and American Professional II Telecaster at number 10.

The PRS SE Custom 24 is at number six, while a pair of Gibson Les Paul Standards – '60s and '50s models – are at numbers eight and nine, respectively.

Most models in the top 10 are standard and well-regarded production models; the PRS John Mayer Silver Sky is the only signature guitar on the list. This, we reckon, might be due to the release of a Roxy Pink-finished version of the guitar in July.