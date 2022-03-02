Trace Elliot says its connection-packed TE-1200 bass head represents a “new period of innovation”

Trace Elliot’s new bass amp head the TE-1200 is being hailed by the brand as its “first big product release of the new decade”.

The amp features 1200 watts of RMS power, four-band EQ and the ability to split the signal between two built-in high and low-band compressors, with individually adjustable threshold controls.

There are also separate gain and output controls and a pre/post compressor switch for the EQ circuit. What’s more, all the connections and controls on the front panel are handily illuminated – great for dark stages.

The most notable thing about the TE-1200, though, becomes apparent with a glance at the back panel. Turn it around and you’ll see a pretty astonishing amount of connectivity on offer, including a tuner output, balanced XLR direct out, effects loop, preamp out and power amp in, plus Speakon/phone speaker output jacks, MIDI in/out and a USB connection for recording.

In addition, the Direct Out has a switchable ground lift and pre-/post-EQ switch, while the effects loop also has a hi/low option. There’s also a headphone output on the front panel, while the included four-button footswitch offers effects loop, compression and mute switches, along with Trace Elliot’s Pre-Shape (a sort of short-cut switch for a classic TE EQ profile).

On the surface then, the TE-1200 appears to pair its enormous power with the functionality to match. It also packs it all into a footprint the size of a vinyl record (12” square), with a travel-friendly weight of 11.5lbs, and comes supplied with a padded gigbag.

You can expect to find it for a street price around $999. For more information on the TE-1200, head to Trace Elliot.