Tremonti share bruising new single, Now and Forever

Tremonti have shared the final pre-album release from their upcoming studio effort Marching In Time, the bruising, emotionally charged chug-a-thon, Now and Forever.

It’s the fourth single to arrive from the much-anticipated Marching In Time – following the release of If Not For You, A World Away and the record’s title track – which is set to be released later this week (September 24).

And, while the Mark Tremonti-led outfit have already delivered on their claims that “thrash-induced fret fireworks” were inbound via their previous singles, Now and Forever ensures that such impressive form continues right up to the album’s release.

As always, it’s Tremonti and his PRS electric guitar that steals the show, see-sawing between some pulverizing, 100-miles-per-hour right-hand rhythm work and electrifying lead passages.

The Alter Bridge/Creed guitarist receives ample support from his bandmates – Eric Friedman, Tanner Keegan and Ryan Bennett – who in turn offer up a spirited performance of their own, bringing battering kick drums and hammering stringed support lines to the table.

A lyric video has also been released alongside the single, which you can check out – and sing along to, if you so wish – above.

In celebration of the release of Marching In Time, the band will take part in their first-ever livestream event – a virtual concert that will feature a setlist made up of songs from the new album as well as the Tremonti back catalog.

The broadcast will be shown via NoCap Shows on the album’s release day at 9pm ET, and will be available for one week following the premiere.

Marching In Time – Tremonti’s fifth studio album – serves as a follow-up to their 2018 concept effort, A Dying Machine, and sees the band once again join forces with longtime collaborator/producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette.

Tickets for the livestream are available now for $17 from NoCap Shows.