Trent Reznor on Nine Inch Nails: "There Will Be New Music"

Things in the Nine Inch Nails camp have have been pretty quiet since the band played the final dates of their "Wave Goodbye" tour, but Trent Reznor has been far from dormant.

The prolific multi-instrumentalist has since won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for his motion picture score of David Fincher's The Social Network, partnered again with Fincher for the score of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, and recorded two EPs with his new project, How to Destroy Angels, which features frequent collaborators Rob Sheridan and Atticus Ross, along with Reznor's new wife Mariqueen Maandig.

With a new EP out this month from HTDA and a full-length album on the way for 2013, Nine Inch Nails fans have been been left wondering if Reznor's primary project might be done for good. But fortunately for NIN diehards, Reznor has cleared things up in a new Rolling Stone interview in regards to the possibility of new music from the band: "All signs point to yes," he said, reassuringly. "There will be new music. There are some things in the works."

More surprisingly, perhaps, is that Reznor wouldn't rule out the possibility of more live shows for the Nine Inch Nails. "Yeah, if it feels right, it's a possibility," he told the magazine. "I never said that that wasn't going to happen, just that it couldn't go on as it was. Having a few years doing other things, I've enjoyed [them] and I'm enjoying doing How to Destroy Angels, and there will be a place for stuff that falls in the Nine Inch Nails column of things. It's a different kind of work."

How to Destroy Angels' new EP, An Omen, is out November 13.