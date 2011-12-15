Trent Reznor Nominated for Second Golden Globe Award

Someone stop giving Trent Reznor awards to he'll make another Nine Inch Nails album.

Kidding aside, the NIN mastermind along with his writing partner Atticus Ross have been nominated for yet another Golden Globe, this one for their work on the soundtrack to the upcoming film, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.

Reznor and Ross won the Golden Globe for Best Original Score - Motion Picture last year after being nominated for The Social Network. The pair would eventually win an Oscar for the score.

In what I'm sure is an equally important honor to Trent, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo soundtrack also made it onto my list for the best albums of 2011.