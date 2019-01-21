Tune Into Guitar World's 2019 NAMM Show Live Stream

This week, musicians and instrument manufacturers from all over the globe will descend on Anaheim, CA for the annual NAMM Show — the world’s largest trade-only event for the music products and pro audio industry. As always, Guitar World will be on-hand to make sure you're up to speed with everything going on.

Starting Thursday, join us as we sit down with top gear manufacturers to hear all about the latest and greatest new product releases. You can tune in via Guitar World's Facebook page and YouTube channel at the following times:

Thursday, January 24 starting at 2:00 p.m. PST

Friday, January 25 starting at 12:00 p.m. PST

and She Rocks Awards Live Broadcast at 7:30 p.m. PST

Saturday, January 26 starting at 1:00 p.m. PST

You can also tune in right here: