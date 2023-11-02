“A backline in your gigbag and a macrocosm of next-level tonal excellence”: Could the Two Notes Opus be the only guitar amp your pedalboard needs?

Two Notes has unveiled the “next milestone evolution” of its highly acclaimed Torpedo CAB IR loader, the Opus – a “masterpiece” of a product that expands its predecessor's feature set with pre and power-amp simulation.

Prior to the arrival of the Opus, Two Notes’ CAB – and, later, CAB M+ – were considered some of the industry’s leading cabinet simulation units, offering at first exclusively DynIR Virtual Cabs from Victory, Celestion, Engl and more (with an assortment of mic types and room emulation), and then later a sole clean preamp for added versatility.

To that end, the Opus goes above and beyond just cab sims, and brings to the table fully fledged Tube-Stage Modeling pre- and power-amp sims, MIDI integration and USB-C connectivity.

With that in mind, it’s the suite of amp sims here that really makes the Opus standout from the rest of the Torpedo crowd. Five guitar and bass amps have been launched alongside the unit itself, with Two Notes also noting that even more will arrive in the future as part of ongoing free firmware updates.

For the flagship quintet, Two Notes has launched one bass and four guitar models. Whereas Foundry is a clean model designed to be a “primo foundation” for pedalboards, NiftyFifty sits at the opposite end of the spectrum, promising to be “aggression incarnate” with a range of metal and ‘80s sounds.

That leaves Peggy – the sole bass amp concerned with ‘60s-styles low-end tones – and Albion and Foxy, which are all about Brit-inspired classic and hard rock, and buttery-smooth mid-range bite, respectively.

For even greater tonal flexibility, the Opus lets users further tweak the poweramp section of the above, with four separate tube models (6L6, EL34, EL84 and KT88) available in a handful of configurations.

Elsewhere, that Cab lineage is continued with, well, a boatload of cab sims, with the Opus doubling as a powerful DynIR Engine. DynIR technology is, according to Two Notes, “the pinnacle in virtual guitar cab simulation”, and in practice harnesses power equivalent to 160,000 IR files. In other words, it’s pretty powerful.

Conveniently, the Opus comes pre-loaded with the brand’s Series-O DynIR collection, comprising 32 captures that include artist cabs from Steve Stevens, Dave Friedman, Pete Thorn, George Lynch and Phil X.

It’s also worth mentioning there are 99 preset locations, a collection of 40+ artists presets composed by Tom Quayle, Jack Gardiner and others, eight mics per cab with dual mic options, and 10K mic positions for ultra-refined tone sculpting.

This tone sculpting experience is spearheaded by the Torpedo Remote application, which offers close quarter parameter control.

Unsurprisingly, Two Notes is pretty pleased with its latest piece of kit, with company CEO Guillaume Pille labeling it as “the epitome of everything Two Notes stands for”. Not only that, the brand has also called the Opus “more than a masterpiece”.

“It’s a backline in your gigbag,” Two Notes says, “and a macrocosm of next-level tonal excellence.”

The Opus is available now for $319.

Head over to Two Notes to find out more.