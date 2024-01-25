NAMM 2024: “A distinctive instrument in form and function”: Reverend adds Hot Mulligan’s Chris Freeman to its roster with a new signature guitar that will take you into “emo overlord territory”

By Phil Weller
published

The flagship model comes complete with a kill switch and kill button, along with Railhammer and P-90 pickups

Reverend Guitars Chris Freeman signature
(Image credit: Reverend Guitars)

NAMM 2024: Having said it was “eager” to bring a Chris Freeman signature guitar to market, Reverend has now announced its partnership with the Hot Mulligan guitarist, who officially joins its growing artist roster with a flagship signature build that pays homage to the Reverend Double Agent OG.

The signature model takes the Double Agent OG's korina solid body and roasted maple neck and fretboard, and loads it up with a Railhammer Nuevo 90 at the bridge and a P-90 at the neck. The Nuevo 90, which is based on the punk and emo favorite P-90 pickup, delivers the fat lower mids that define the P-90, but is tuned for a better tonal balance and enhanced response. 

There are rear-mounted controls for volume, tone and bass contour, as well as a three-way switch to unite or isolate the two humbuckers. Two additional features, which Reverend believes takes the build into “emo overlord territory”, see those controls joined by a traditional kill switch toggle and a spring-loaded kill button.

Reverend Guitars Chris Freeman signature

(Image credit: Reverend Guitars)

Away from the specs, the signature becomes the first Double Agent OG to sport a reverse headstock. It also offers a ghosted control plate and removes the chrome base plate that sits underneath the control pots and pickup switch on the standard models.

Just like the recently announced Drop Z, Reverend’s fourth Billy Corgan signature guitar, there are two finish options available. There’s a loud Powder Yellow and a slightly more subtle, but equally as sassy, Turquoise Sparkle option.  

"We are eager to bring the Chris Freeman Signature to musicians and fans alike," says Ken Haas of Reverend Guitars. "This collaboration captures Hot Mulligan's sound and delivers a distinctive instrument in form and function."

Reverend Guitars Chris Freeman signature

(Image credit: Reverend Guitars)

Freeman joins an ever-expanding Reverend artist roster that already includes Billy Corgan and The Cure’s Reeves Gabrels. Fu Manchu's Bob Balch, Nine Inch Nails and Neck Deep's Matt West are also Reverend artists.  

The new signature guitar will be thrown about stages on Hot Mulligan’s upcoming US tour in March and April. The Michigan outfit released their third album Why Would I Watch in May.

The Chris Freeman signature Double Agent OG is available now through authorized Reverend Guitars dealers. An official price is yet to be confirmed.

For more information, visit Reverend.

