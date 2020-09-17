Victory Amplification and Two Notes launch the Victory Official DynIR Virtual Cabinets

Victory Amplification has collaborated with Two Notes on the Victory Official DynIR Virtual Cabinets, boasting 20 guitar amp speaker captures that are available individually or within six packs.

The new offering captures two Victory models, the Copper and Sheriff. Both ranges come in two versions, Classic or Boutique, with the classic offering the choice of eight industry-standard performance microphones, including 57 and 421 models.

The boutique range, meanwhile, captures "more nuanced and iconic studio microphones,” including the U87.

(Image credit: Two Notes)

The cabs were captured for Two Notes by Adam Steel of HopPole Studios, utilizing the highest-quality outboard equipment “to ensure that the captured tones are identical to the feeling of being in the room with a perfectly matched Victory head and cabinet.”

The Victory DynIR Virtual Cabinets are available for $10 for a single cab, or as part of larger packs.

For more information, head to Two Notes.