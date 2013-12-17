Video: 14-Year-Old Guitarist, Tina S., Performs Dream Theater's "The Best of Times"

Today we bring you a brand-new video from 14-year-old French guitarist Tina S.

Tina has become well known on GuitarWorld.com (and the music world at large) for her effortless covers of Eddie Van Halen's "Eruption," Steve Vai's version of Paganini's 5th Caprice and her tribute to Italian composer Antonio Vivaldi.

In her latest video, which she posted to YouTube Monday, December 16, she covers Dream Theater's "The Best of Times," a track from the band's 2009 album, Black Clouds & Silver Linings.

"I chose this song because I feel it's one of the most beautiful songs that can be played on guitar," Tina said in a quick interview via Twitter this morning. "John Petrucci is one of my favorite guitarists. I'm proud to play one of his solos!"

Mike Portnoy wrote "The Best of Times" about his father, who was dying of cancer. "I just wanted to write something that was a tribute to our life together," Portnoy said.

As always, Tina is playing her Vigier Excalibur Custom guitar.

For more about Tina, check out the links above and follow her on Facebook and Twitter. Look out for an interview with Tina on GuitarWorld.com.