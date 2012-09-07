Video: Aerosmith Post "Making Of 'Music From Another Dimension' Episode I"

Aerosmith have just posted the first of a series a special behind-the-scenes look at the making of their upcoming new album, Music from Another Dimension! Check out part 1 below.

Music from Another Dimension! marks the band's first studio album of all-original material since 2001's Just Push Play (buy on iTunes).

The band have already premiered a couple of cuts from the new album, which is due out November 6 via Columbia. Listen to "Lover Alot" here.

Aerosmith -- Making Of "Music From Another Dimension" Episode I from Columbia Records on Vimeo.