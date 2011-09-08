Video: Anthrax Perform "Caught In A Mosh," "The Devil You Know" on 'Late Night with Jimmy Fallon'

Last night, Anthrax took the stage on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon to perform "The Devil You Know," the lead single from the band's upcoming new album, Worship Music, which is out on September 13.

In our recent interview with Anthrax lead guitarist Rob Caggiano, Rob said of the song: "That song's kind of a cross between 'Caught in a Mosh' and an AC/DC song, like 'Whole Lotta Rosie.' It's got that thrashy rock 'n' roll vibe to it, which I love."

The band also played a second song, their classic track "Caught In A Mosh," to close the show. You can check out videos of both performances below.