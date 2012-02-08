Video: Behind the Scenes at Motley Crue's Las Vegas Residency

Last week, Motley Crue kicked off their three-week residency at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. A new behind-the-scenes clip from the show has been posted, and can be seen below.

"We're the first hard rock band ever to have a residency [in Las Vegas]," lead singer Vince Neil said last month. "There's been bands like Santana and Elton John and these kinds of acts, but for us… Motley Crue, we're all about theater and about over-the-top stage show, so it's a perfect fit for us. So we're really, really excited."

On top of playing a show in Vegas on Super Bowl Sunday, the band also made an appearance on millions of TV screens around the world when they starred in a new commercial from Kia that aired during the big game. You can watch the extended version of the commercial here.