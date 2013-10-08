Video: Black Sabbath Release Second Trailer for New DVD, 'Live...Gathered in Their Masses'

Black Sabbath have released a second trailer for their upcoming DVD, Live… Gathered In Their Masses. You can check it out below.

The show was recorded at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, April 29 and May 1 while the band were touring behind their 2013 album, 13.

The DVD — the track list for which you can check out below — will be released November 26 in standard, Blu-ray, Blu-ray/CD and DVD/CD formats. A 2DVD/single-CD deluxe box set will contain bonus live material, a poster, signed set list, photo booklet, guitar picks and a replica show ticket. It's available now for pre-order at BlackSabbath.com.

Live… Gathered In Their Masses DVD and Blu-ray tracklist: