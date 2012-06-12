Video: Black Veil Brides Discuss Plans for New "Punk Rock" Album

In a new video interview from this past weekend's Download festival, Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack revealed that the band were hoping to get back in the studio in July to wrap up work on a new "punk rock record." Watch the video below.

"Of course we've got a title. I don't do anything unless I think about it six months in advance," Biersack recently told NME. "We've got a title, we've got a story. It's a bit of concept record, there's a very serious story behind it. It's full of surprises."

Biersack says the band have already tracked three songs for the follow-up to 2011's Set The World On Fire and are looking to wrap up recording no later than August.