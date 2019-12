Last night, Chickenfoot took the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform two tracks from their new album, Chickenfoot III. You can check out video of the band playing "Three and a Half Letters" and "Big Foot" below.

Chickenfoot III -- the band's deceivingly titled sophomore album -- moved over 42,000 copies in its first week on sale, landing it at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 charts.