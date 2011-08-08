Video of Deftones' Lollapalooza Performance Available

Choice cuts from Deftones' set at this past weekend's Lollapalooza festival in Chicago can be seen below. Videos include: "Passenger," "Diamond Eyes," "Rocket Skates" and "Digital Bath."

The band are reportedly gearing up for what will become their seventh studio album, although the songwriting process is still in the early stages. Deftones frontman Chino Moreno told Billboard.com back in May that the band were using the month-long break from touring to work on songs for the follow up to 2010's Diamond Eyes.

The singer said the band would not be drawing from the sessions for Eros, the album they were working on before bassist Chi Cheng was involved in an accident that left him in a semi-conscious state, saying: “We still have yet to even sit down as a band and listen to where it was left. There’s a lot of great music on it, I know that, but … there’s a lot of emotion and stuff around it, obviously. It’ll be something we’ll put out just out of the blue, when we feel the time is right, but I don’t think that will be any time soon. Right now we’re definitely going to write new music and put out a new record before we do that.”

Moreno also recently launched a side project, Crosses, with Far guitarist Shaun Lopez. You can find out more and download their free EP here.