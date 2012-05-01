Video: Jack White Performs "Seven Nation Army" at New York City's Webster Hall

This past Friday night, Jack White played New York City's Webster Hall as part of the Amex UNSTAGED series. On top of being a sold-out show, the concert was broadcast live via YouTube.

In case you missed the action, you can now replay the entire concert via White's YouTube page. Check out the Gary Oldman-directed clip of the White Stripes classic "Seven Nation Army" below, along with a bonus clip of White's last solo single, "Sixteen Saltines."

Jack White's debut album, Blunderbuss (buy it on iTunes), was released last week via Third Man Records. The album landed at No. 1 on the charts in the U.K., and is expected to top the Billboard 200 when the charts are published this Wednesday.