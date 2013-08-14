Video: Megadeth and Jason Newsted Perform Metallica's "Phantom Lord"

Two former members of Metallica were part of this year's Gigantour 2013 — Megadeth‘s Dave Mustaine and Newsted's Jason Newsted.

As a result, fans of both musicians were hoping the guys would — at some point — take the stage together to run through one or two Metallica tunes.

It finally happened August 11 in Toronto, when Newsted joined Mustaine and the rest of Megadeth to perform Metallica's "Phantom Lord." You can check out a fan-filmed video of the performance below (fan-filmed, as in, we apologize for the quality).

Not long before the live collaboration, it looked like it might not even happen at all.

"We’ve traded lyric sheets,” Newsted told Team Rock Radio. “We’ve traded down-tuned versions of ‘Phantom Lord’ and ‘Metal Militia’ to try to figure out what song we’re gonna play. But it has never come to fruition, and we only have a few shows left. So I’m not sure if it actually ever is.”

Although Gigantour wrapped up over the weekend, Megadeth will appear with Iron Maiden September 3 in Raleigh, North Carolina.