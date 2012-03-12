Video: Megadeth Cover Motorhead's "No Class" Live in Austin

In a rare instance of frontman Lemmy Kilmister seeming even the slightest bit mortal, Motorhead were forced to miss the final four dates of this year's Gigantour.

Giving a tip of the hat to Lemmy and crew, Megadeth performed a cover of Motorhead's "No Class" a couple of weeks ago in Austin, Texas, on the last night of the tour. Check out the video below.

Never a band to be out of action for long, Motorhead have been added to the main stage of this year's Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival, along with Slipknot and Slayer.

Megadeth will be hitting the road with Rob Zombie for a run of shows in May. Get all the dates here.