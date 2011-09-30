Video: Metallica Perform "Orion" at Rock In Rio

Not long after finishing up the historic Big Four show at Yankee Stadium, Metallica jetted down to Brazil for this year's Rock In Rio festival. The band has now posted some official footage from this past weekend's concert, including tuning room footage and live performance of Master of Puppets instrumental "Orion." You can check out the video below.

The band headlined the festival the same day as they unleashed the first song from their collaboration with Lou Reed on the world. You can currently stream "The View" right here

And again a reminder that Metallica's Kirk Hammett and James Hetfield are currently featured -- along with members of Slayer, Anthrax and Megadeth -- on the cover of the November issue of Guitar World. You can pick up your copy on newsstands now, or buy it in our online store.