Video: Metallica Post Footage from Yankee Stadium Big Four Show

First a live blog, then a photo gallery, and now you can actually watch pro-shot footage of Metallica's set at the Big Four show at Yankee Stadium. The band has posted the below video, which features footage from soundcheck, the band's meet-and-greet with fans, the full performance of "Blackened," the Big Four jam of Motorhead's "Overkill," and more. You can watch the full video below.

In other Metallica news, the band also recently posted the first audio clip from their collaborative album with Lou Reed, Lulu. You can hear a 30-second clip of what appears to be the album's first single, titled "The View," at this location.

And of course a reminder that Metallica -- along with Slayer, Anthrax and Megadeth -- are featured on the cover of the November issue of Guitar World, which you can pick up here.