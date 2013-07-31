Video: Nine Inch Nails Perform Two New Songs, "Copy Of A" and "Disappointed"

Nine Inch Nails continue to break out the new tunes on their current tour.

Below, check out a fan-filmed video from the band's weekend show at the Ansan Valley Rock Festival in South Korea. The clip, which was posted July 29, features two tracks — "Copy of A" and "Disappointed" — from the band's new album, Hesitation Marks.

The album (which features guitar work by Lindsey Buckingham and Adrian Belew) will be released September 3. You can see the album's complete track list below and hear "Came Back Haunted" at this location.

Hesitation Marks Track List