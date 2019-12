We hate to ruin your Valentine's Day, but Steel Panther are breaking up with you. It's not them, it's you.

For more on this imminent breakup, check out the video below featuring Steel Panther's Michael Starr and drummer Stix Zadina.

If this is all too much for you to take, you can always go back to listening to Michael Starr tell you that he's "really, really fond of you" on Steel Panther's latest album, Balls Out, which was released last October.