Video: Unreleased Footage of Nirvana Playing "Territorial Pissings" at the Paramount in 1991

Yesterday, we posted a story about three unreleased track from the 20th anniversary box set of Nevermind that you can listen to online. Now, you can check out unreleased video of the band performing "Territorial Pissing" at the Paramount, circa 1991, below.

This coming weekend marks the 20th anniversary of Nirvana's seminal 1991 album, which will be commemorated with the release of a special box set to be released next week. You can find the full track listing here.

