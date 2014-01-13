Video: ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Covers Jimi Hendrix and Robert Johnson in New York City

Below, check out two high-quality fan-filmed videos from Billy Gibbons' December 18, 2013, show at a venue called City Winery in New York City.

Gibbons, who is best known as ZZ Top's bearded axeman, can be seen performing "Foxy Lady" (aka "Foxey Lady") by Jimi Hendrix (top video) and Robert Johnson's "Sweet Home Chicago."

The clips, which were shot and posted to YouTube by New York City's Unsteady Freddie, feature Gibbons (guitar, vocals), Martin Guigui (keyboards), Mike Flanagan (Hammond B3), Anton Fig (drums, percussion), Will Lee (bass) and Phil LoPresti (guitar). Enjoy!