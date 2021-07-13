Schecter unveils updated PT Special model alongside all-new Van Nuys guitars

Schecter has expanded its stellar lineup of electric guitars with three new-for-2021 offerings, the Traditional Van Nuys, PT Van Nuys and PT Special.

The all-new Van Nuys range aims to offer players the best of both worlds, pairing its luxuriously styled aesthetic design with a number of sonic appointments curated with the modern player in mind, including premium pickups and coil-splitting options.

Also on the roster is an updated PT Special, which introduces to the range a vibrant new Aqua Burst Pearl colorway, while staying true to the catalog’s oh-so-vintage-inspired blueprint.

Read on for a thorough breakdown of the three fresh models from Schecter.

Schecter Traditional Van Nuys

(Image credit: Schecter)

First up on the menu is the double-cut Traditional Van Nuys, which boasts a gorgeous ash body with a Gloss Natural Ash finish, as well as a roasted maple neck and fretboard. Featuring an orthodox 25.5” scale length and a bend-friendly 14” radius, the guitar also comes equipped with 22 X-Jumbo frets, a thin-C neck profile and white dot inlays.

Other functional features include Schecter locking tuners, a GraphTech XL Black TUSQ nut, nifty two-way adjustable truss rod and two-point Diamond Vintage Tremolo system

In the pickup department, the Traditional Van Nuys is treated to an HSS-configured circuit, complete with a Schecter USA SuperRock Vintage bridge humbucker and a pair of Schecter USA MonsterTone single-coils.

As well as aiming to give guitarists access to warm humbucker tones, the SuperRock Vintage is also at the mercy of a versatile coil-splitting push/pull tone knob, which lets the user line up with three single-coils. The streamlined control layout also features a master volume control and five-way selector switch.

The Schecter Traditional Van Nuys is available now for $899.

Schecter PT Van Nuys

(Image credit: Schecter)

Lining up alongside the aforementioned model is the PT Van Nuys – a single-cut iteration of its double-cut sibling.

Sporting the same luxurious ash body with Gloss Natural Ash colorway, the 25.5”-scale T-type six-string also features a roasted maple neck and 14”-radius fretboard, as well as 22 X-Jumbo frets and white side dot inlays.

In terms of aesthetics, the PT Van Nuys is treated to additional vintage spice in the form of white body binding, and, under the hood, comes equipped with a pair of Schecter USA SuperRock Vintage humbuckers.

These are wired to an equally minimalist control layout featuring master volume and tone controls, as well as a coil-splitting five-way selector switch.

While positions one, three and five engage the humbuckers on their own and as a pair, position two partners the outer coils of both pickups for classic Tele twangs. Position four, meanwhile, sends the signal through the neck pickup in parallel.

The hardware is the same, meaning a two-point Diamond Vintage Tremolo system makes the cut, as do Schecter locking tuners, a GraphTech XL Black TUSQ nut and two-way adjustable truss rod.

The Schecter PT Van Nuys is available now for $899.

Schecter PT Special

(Image credit: Schecter)

Last but certainly not least is the PT Special, which is the most traditionally styled six-string of the trio.

A swamp ash body, kitted out with an Aqua Burst Pearl finish, lines up alongside a bolt-on C-shape maple neck, which in turn is paired with a rosewood fretboard. Cream one-ply binding runs around the length of the neck and the body, with 22 X-Jumbo frets and dot mother of pearl inlays adding to that vintage vibe.

The hardware and pickups are far more conventional too, with a Vintage Ashtray with Staggered Brass Saddles bridge piece accommodating a Schecter Diamond VT-1 single-coil. This, along with a neck Schecter V-90 P-90-style pickup, is controlled via master volume and tone controls, as well as a three-way toggle switch.

Like the PT Van Nuys, the PT Special features series/parallel sonic capabilities, accessed via a push/pull knob.

Other notable features include Grover tuners, a GraphTech XL Ivory TUSQ nut and a two-way adjustable truss rod.

The Schecter PT Special is available now for $609.

For more information, head over to Schecter.