“From supporting beginners to legends like Jimi Hendrix, it’s unquestionable the impact Manny’s has made on the world of music”: Legendary guitar store Manny’s Music poised to return after Sam Ash sells trademark

Manny’s was so iconic it featured in a Guns N’ Roses video – and now the company behind Heritage Guitars has acquired the trademark

A selection of memorabilia from Manny's was auctioned in 2011 – including signed photos of customers including Bob Dylan, Buddy Holly, John Lennon, Janis Joplin, The Rolling Stones, The Ramones and The Who
Vista Musical Instruments has revealed it has acquired the trademarks associated for the (currently defunct) iconic New York music store, Manny’s, after purchasing them from the Sam Ash Music Corporation.

Sam Ash recently announced it was closing its doors and it has since been engaged in selling off assets and stock, but Vista’s announcement reveals the purchase of the trademark was actually agreed back in January. 

Matt Parker
Matt Parker
Features Editor, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is Features Editor for GuitarWorld.com. Before that he spent 10 years as a freelance music journalist, interviewing artists for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk, which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.