“From supporting beginners to legends like Jimi Hendrix, it’s unquestionable the impact Manny’s has made on the world of music”: Legendary guitar store Manny’s Music poised to return after Sam Ash sells trademark

A selection of memorabilia from Manny's was auctioned in 2011 – including signed photos of customers including Bob Dylan, Buddy Holly, John Lennon, Janis Joplin, The Rolling Stones, The Ramones and The Who

Vista Musical Instruments has revealed it has acquired the trademarks associated for the (currently defunct) iconic New York music store, Manny’s, after purchasing them from the Sam Ash Music Corporation.

Sam Ash recently announced it was closing its doors and it has since been engaged in selling off assets and stock, but Vista’s announcement reveals the purchase of the trademark was actually agreed back in January.

"Manny’s is an incredible brand with a rich storied history since it was founded on 48th Street, New York City in 1935,” says Vista CEO, Meng Ru Kuok.

“From supporting beginners buying their very first guitar to legends like Jimi Hendrix and Bob Marley, it’s unquestionable the impact Manny’s has made on the world of music. We’re proud and grateful to have the opportunity to shape its next chapter to ensure its legacy remains meaningful to future generations of musicians.”

Meanwhile, David Ash, grandson of the retail chain’s founder, and CEO/General Counsel of the Sam Ash Corporation had this to say:

“Vista Musical Instruments recognized the great value in the Manny’s trademark and purchased it from us back in January. We are pleased that they will be able to maintain the world famous Manny’s name into the future.”

Manny’s was first established in 1935 by Manny Goldrich and, for a long time, the brand shared something with Sam Ash in its heritage, with both retailers run by successive generations of their family.

During its heyday – around 20 years from the late 1960s to late 1980s – the store was renowned as a near guaranteed stop-off for any big-name guitarist passing through New York. As such, it became a rite of passage for the burgeoning rock star – and Guns N’ Roses even included footage of a visit in their Paradise City video.

It played a pivotal role in the supply of guitars for the likes of everyone from Buddy Holly, through to David Gilmour, to Bob Dylan, The Who and The Rolling Stones.

It was also the cornerstone of New York’s somewhat cutthroat West 48th Street Music Row retail scene, with Henry Goldrich’s infamous “You try it, you buy it” line becoming the M.O. for many of the stores on the street.

Guns N' Roses’ video for Paradise City featured a trip to Manny's Music (Image credit: Guns N’ Roses / YouTube)

Sam Ash purchased the store and associated trademarks in 1999 and ran it under the Manny’s moniker until it closed its doors in 2009.

What Vista has, er, in store for the brand remains to be seen, but it is added to a portfolio that – via parent company Caldecott Music – includes everything from instrument manufacturers (Harmony, Heritage Guitars), to retailers (Dawsons in the UK and Swee Lee in South East Asia), alongside music tech firm BandLab and even publications (Guitar.com, NME).

Given the firm currently has retail interests in both the UK and South East Asia, the move would suggest Vista has designs on stepping directly into US retail down the line.

For more information, keep an eye on Vista Musical Instruments.