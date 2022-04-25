Vola Guitars promises “new sonic possibilities” with fanned pickup layout on its new OZ RV TNC

After kicking off the year with three new color options for its Strat-inspired OZ V3 MC, Japanese electric guitar builder Vola has launched an all-new model, the OZ RV TNC.

Available in three unique colorways – Light Tiger Eye Burst, Sapphire Blue Gloss and Tribal Black Gloss – the OZ RV TNC boasts a mahogany body with a flame maple top, modern C roasted maple neck topped with a 22-fret, 12" radius fingerboard, Japanese-made Gotoh hardware and Luminlay side dots.

Perhaps the most notable feature of the guitar is a new fanned pickup configuration, which Vola says increases response from the higher strings and gives more control over the lower strings, adding “new sonic possibilities for the modern guitarist”.

It consists of a trio of in-house-designed Vola pickups: a Flamebucker II humbucker placed square in the bridge position, and a VS II single coil and VDR II single-coil-sized humbucker both placed offset in the middle and neck positions, respectively.

This layout is complemented by a plethora of switching options. Controls include a volume pot – with push/pull functionality offering an additional voicing for the neck pickup – a push/pull tone knob for coil splitting both the neck and bridge pickups as desired, a five-way selector switch, and a blower switch, which allows the player to bypass the volume and tone controls.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Vola Guitars) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Vola Guitars) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Vola Guitars)

The OZ RV TNC is available now for $1,199. For more information, head to Vola Guitars.

Other recent products launched by Vola include the KJM J1 Vasti – a sleek semi-hollow designed in collaboration with French guitarist Kaspar Jalily – and updated versions of its modern-minded OZ and Vasti V3 MC models.