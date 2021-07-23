Vola updates its modern-minded OZ, Vasti V3 MC models

Japanese guitar manufacturer Vola has announced updates to its two traditionally styled electric guitars, the super-Strat-inspired OZ V3 MC and T-style Vasti V3 MC.
The brand's new-and-improved Vasti and OZ models are inspired by classic double-cut and single-cut shapes, but offer nods to the flexibility and playability required for modern players.
Both guitars feature new ‘Modern C-shape’ hard maple necks, which are thinner and wider than the more traditional necks of the previous OZ and Vasti designs, offering a 12-inch radius fretboard and 25.5" scale length.
Meanwhile the bodies – alder on the OZ, ash on the Vasti – have been tweaked to offer increased access to the upper frets, with more generous cutaways and ergonomic curves around the neck and body joint.
The guitars are also equipped with Vola’s own hand-wound pickups. The OZ V3 MC's HSS-configuration offers a combination of the Vola VHC humbucker, alongside two Vola VS-I single coils.
The Vasti V3 MC, meanwhile, pairs a Vola VDR I mini humbucker with a Vola VTS I single coil in the neck position.
Both instruments use Gotoh hardware throughout and are handmade in Vola’s Japanese workshop.
In terms of aesthetics, the OZ model arrives in a choice of Two-Tone Sunburst, Daphne Blue, Surf Green, Vintage Ivory and Shall Pink Gloss finishes, while the Vasti is available in Two-Tone Sunburst, Surf Green, Vintage Ivory Gloss and Butter Scotch Blonde finishes.
In terms of prices, the OZ has a street price of $1,199 and the Vasti comes in slightly higher at $1,259.
Head to the Vola Guitars site for more information.