Vola updates its modern-minded OZ, Vasti V3 MC models

Japanese guitar manufacturer Vola has announced updates to its two traditionally styled electric guitars, the super-Strat-inspired OZ V3 MC and T-style Vasti V3 MC.

The brand's new-and-improved Vasti and OZ models are inspired by classic double-cut and single-cut shapes, but offer nods to the flexibility and playability required for modern players.

Both guitars feature new ‘Modern C-shape’ hard maple necks, which are thinner and wider than the more traditional necks of the previous OZ and Vasti designs, offering a 12-inch radius fretboard and 25.5" scale length.

Meanwhile the bodies – alder on the OZ, ash on the Vasti – have been tweaked to offer increased access to the upper frets, with more generous cutaways and ergonomic curves around the neck and body joint.

Image 1 of 2 Vola OZ V3 MC (Image credit: Vola ) Image 2 of 2 Vola Vasti V3 MC (Image credit: Vola )

The guitars are also equipped with Vola’s own hand-wound pickups. The OZ V3 MC's HSS-configuration offers a combination of the Vola VHC humbucker, alongside two Vola VS-I single coils.

The Vasti V3 MC, meanwhile, pairs a Vola VDR I mini humbucker with a Vola VTS I single coil in the neck position.

Both instruments use Gotoh hardware throughout and are handmade in Vola’s Japanese workshop.

In terms of aesthetics, the OZ model arrives in a choice of Two-Tone Sunburst, Daphne Blue, Surf Green, Vintage Ivory and Shall Pink Gloss finishes, while the Vasti is available in Two-Tone Sunburst, Surf Green, Vintage Ivory Gloss and Butter Scotch Blonde finishes.

In terms of prices, the OZ has a street price of $1,199 and the Vasti comes in slightly higher at $1,259.

Head to the Vola Guitars site for more information.