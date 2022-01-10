Vola Guitars adds 3 new color options to its Strat-inspired OZ V3 MC

Japanese electric guitar builder Vola has introduced several new color options for its Strat-inspired OZ V3 MC model.

They include three brand-new colorways – Shell Pink, Vintage White and Cobra Blue Metallic – as well as three options back by popular demand: Fiesta Red, Black Gloss and Vintage Ivory. These six options join the model's existing classic colors, Daphne Blue, Surf Green and Two-Tone Sunburst.

The newly updated aesthetic options are the latest in a series of spec changes to the OZ V3 MC.

Back in July 2021, Vola updated several of the model's appointments, adding a modern C-shaped neck and compound-radius fingerboard and a new Vola-designed HSS pickup configuration, with a VHC humbucker in the bridge position and a pair of VS-Is in the middle and neck.

The guitar's alder body was also tweaked with more generous cutaways and ergonomic curves around the neck and body joint to allow increased access to the upper frets.

The OZ V3 MC is available now for $1,199. For more information, head to Vola Guitars.

In other Vola news, the brand recently teamed up with award-winning French session player Kaspar Jalily for his new signature model, the KJM J1 Vasti.