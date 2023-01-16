Vola Guitars launches the OZ SRM, a no-nonsense 24-fret metal machine

Vola Guitars has announced the OZ SRM, a minimalist 24-fret, HH electric guitar that it describes as a “stripped down riff machine”.

Simplicity and quality appear to be the watchwords for the OZ SRM’s handmade construction. It offers an alder body, a one-piece modern C-shape roasted maple neck and 24 stainless steel frets.

There’s a 25.5” scale length, a roasted maple fingerboard with a 12” radius, plus a 42mm bone nut and reverse headstock. There’s also a contoured neck heel to help you make the most of those 24 frets.

The HH pickup configuration is handled by a pairing of Vola’s own VHC humbuckers, while tone controls are kept straightforward with a single tone and single volume control. A five-way pickup selector offers some tonal flexibility.

Finally, a minimalist satin white finish is contrasted by black hardware, including a Gotoh 510T-FE1 vibrato unit. Though there’s also an all-black finish available for those who – to paraphrase Leonard Cohen – want it darker.

For all its no-frills design, the OZ SRM is nonetheless appealing and at less than $1,800 for a hand-built, Japanese-made instrument, will represent a very tempting option for those after a rock-solid rock or metal guitar.

What does SRM stand for? We’re not sure, but we like demo guitarist Sean Pierce’s theory that it means “simplified riff machine”. Either way, you can watch Pierce put it through its paces in Vola’s demo above.

At the other end of the spectrum, last year we checked out the Vola OZ RV TNC – an intriguing high-end build with a fanned pickup configuration, an eye-catching flame maple top and a ‘blower’ switch, which bypasses the volume and tone controls for maximum output.

The Vola OZ SRM retails for $1,789. Head to Vola Guitars (opens in new tab) for more information.