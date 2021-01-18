Vox announces affordable Mini Go line of portable modeling guitar amps

NAMM 2021 isn't taking place in the physical realm this year, but you'll find all the hottest January gear launches in our guide to the biggest guitar, amp and pedal releases of 2021 so far.

Vox has released a trio of lightweight, compact and portable Mini Go modeling guitar amps that boast onboard effects, loopers and rhythm machines.

Said to be perfect for use in any situation from home practice to live performances, the affordable Mini Go guitar amps utilize the same VET modeling technology as the Cambridge 50 combo in a bid to give guitarists big-stage sounds.

The smallest and most compact of the trio, the Mini Go 3, features a five-inch three watt speaker, while the slightly larger Mini Go 10 carries a 6.5 inch 10-watt speaker. The largest and loudest Mini Go 50 boasts an eight-inch 50 watt speaker with adjustable amp output wattage.

Each amp offers 10 realistic and responsive amp models, including the iconic Vox AC30, a 1980s-style stack and a high-gain amp that brings big, distorted sounds. The Mini Go amps also boast a built-in rhythm machine that can play three variations of eleven different genres for a total of 33 fully adjustable backing patterns.

(Image credit: Vox)

Alongside the amp models are specific controls for gain, tone and volume, as well as a number of effects for greater tonal flexibility, including chorus, phaser, delay and reverb.

Each amp is powered by an an included AC adapter or any mobile USB battery for greater portability.

The larger Mini Go 10 and Mini Go 50 offer an onboard looper function, featuring up to 45 seconds of record time that can be quantized – if playing along to the rhythm machine – to match tempo and pattern.

As big brother of the bunch, the Mini 50 also gives guitarists three programmable amp settings, which can be recalled via the amp or from a footswitch, offering flexbility for live performances when specific sounds are needed on demand.

Paired with the Mini Go 10 and 50 amps is the Vox VFS3 footswitch – a three-button switch that controls a variety of functions such as programs, effects, rhythm and looping.

The Mini Go 3, 10 and 50 are priced $169, $229 and $299, respectively. The VFS3 footswitch is sold separately for $69.

Visit Vox for more info.