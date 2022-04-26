Vox unveils Union Jack and Cream Brown finishes for its Pathfinder practice amp

Iconic British tones now wrapped up in the iconic British flag

Vox has announced the arrival of two new finish options for its popular all-analog Pathfinder practice amp, offering limited-edition Union Jack and Cream Brown takes on the 10-watt combo.

The Pathfinder 10 Cream Brown channels a classic Vox look, pairing a brown grille cloth with an ivory covering and white piping. The Pathfinder 10 Union Jack Royal Blue features the UK’s Union flag on the grille and a blue tolex covering.

The Pathfinder build remains otherwise unchanged beneath the new aesthetics, offering a 10-watt solid-state design with a 6.5” Bulldog speaker, plus a headphone/line-out jack.

Both of the new amps will retail at a slightly higher price than the regular Pathfinder build, coming in at £99/€114 (approx $127), compared with the usual price of around $109/£79.

Head to Vox for more information.

Guitarist recently explored the history of the firm’s most iconic build, the Vox AC30, digging into its beginnings in late-’50s UK through to the development of the popular Top Boost circuit and beyond.

Matt is a freelance journalist who has spent the last decade interviewing musicians for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk, which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.