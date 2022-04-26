Vox unveils Union Jack and Cream Brown finishes for its Pathfinder practice amp

Vox has announced the arrival of two new finish options for its popular all-analog Pathfinder practice amp, offering limited-edition Union Jack and Cream Brown takes on the 10-watt combo.

The Pathfinder 10 Cream Brown channels a classic Vox look, pairing a brown grille cloth with an ivory covering and white piping. The Pathfinder 10 Union Jack Royal Blue features the UK’s Union flag on the grille and a blue tolex covering.

The Pathfinder build remains otherwise unchanged beneath the new aesthetics, offering a 10-watt solid-state design with a 6.5” Bulldog speaker, plus a headphone/line-out jack.

Both of the new amps will retail at a slightly higher price than the regular Pathfinder build, coming in at £99/€114 (approx $127), compared with the usual price of around $109/£79.

