Vox boosts its electric guitar arsenal with new-look “Teardrop” Mark III Mini and Bobcat models

Guitar amp specialist Vox has bolstered its collection of electric guitars, introducing a wealth of new colorways for its stalwart Bobcat six-strings and newly revived Mark III Mini model.
It’s the “Teardrop” Mark III Mini – which was revived in February this year – that has been particularly spoiled with new colorways, with Vox treating its famed small-scale design to four new finishes.
These include the tame Black, stealthy Solid Black and – as a nod to the guitar’s heritage – the more eye-catching Wamon Red and Paisley Silver Black.
Aside from the fresh lick of paint, the new-look Vox Mark III Mini guitars otherwise sport the same spec sheets that were introduced when the design was rejuvenated earlier this year.
Inspired by the brand’s cult Mark IV “Teardrop” from the 1960s, the guitar features a terentang body, maple neck and purpleheart fretboard, and employs an 18.75” scale length, two single-coils and 19 medium jumbo frets.
Other notable specs include a pickup selector switch, a volume and tone knob, and a six-saddle bridge system.
The Mark III Mini is joined by ornate-looking Bobcat models, with both the two-pickup V90 and three-pickup S66 now flashing Italian Green and Sapphire Blue colorways.
Again, the flashy new finishes are the only new features, with both Bobcats featuring identical spec sheets, save the slight deviation in pickup configuration.
The P-90-loaded V90 takes cues from Vox’s Italian-made Lynx model, while the single-coil-equipped S66 is inspired by the mid-’60s model of the same name.
Both boast a semi-hollow design that’s complemented by a weight-relieved spruce center block in an effort to increase sustain.
In terms of build, both sport a maple plywood body, mahogany neck and Indonesian ebony fingerboard, as well as Grover tuners, tune-o-matic-style bridge and block inlays.
Elsewhere, while the S66 features three single-coils – at the mercy of three volume knobs and one tone control – the V90 offers a pair of P-90s, which can be tweaked via two volume and two tone parameters.
All of Vox’s new-look models will be available in early 2023. No official US prices have been announced just yet, but we expect they’ll be similar to the current models – that means the Bobcats will be in the $1,499 region, while the Mark III Minis will be close to $230.
